Analyzing China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Carbon Graphite Group and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NET Power 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NET Power has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given NET Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of China Carbon Graphite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and NET Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 0.03 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Summary

NET Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

