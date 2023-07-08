Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives $322.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NENTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NENTF stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

