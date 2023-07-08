Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.80 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

See Also

