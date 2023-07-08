Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT at $24.25

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $18.24 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

