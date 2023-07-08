Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,745 ($34.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.61) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,146.85). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.30), for a total value of £31,130.80 ($39,511.11). Also, insider Don Robert acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.61) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,146.85). Insiders have bought a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,640 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,388.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,053.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,519.34. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,669 ($21.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

