Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $20.55

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 260.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 287,826 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

