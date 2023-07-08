Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $152.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $148.32 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

