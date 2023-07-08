Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $97.83

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

AEP stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

