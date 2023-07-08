Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,073.22

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.62).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

HL opened at GBX 779.40 ($9.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 806.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 829.92. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.99).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

