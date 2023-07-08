Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Target Price at $31.29

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get PPL alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.