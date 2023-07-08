Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $338.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $369.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.