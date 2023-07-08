Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $338.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $369.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

