Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $49.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RRR opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.