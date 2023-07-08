Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

