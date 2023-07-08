StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

