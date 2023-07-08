General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.62 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.