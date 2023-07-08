United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

