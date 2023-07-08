StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.