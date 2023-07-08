Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

