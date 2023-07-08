General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

