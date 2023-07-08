ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.34.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.