Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

