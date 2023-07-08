Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.09.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $87.62 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

