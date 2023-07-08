Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.42 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $313.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Clarus by 77.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 3,616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Clarus by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 218.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 270,972 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

