China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.38 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.