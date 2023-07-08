StockNews.com Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
CRNT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
