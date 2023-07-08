StockNews.com Downgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CRNT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

