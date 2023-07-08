StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRK opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

