OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

