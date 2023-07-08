StockNews.com Downgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

