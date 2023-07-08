EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,399,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.