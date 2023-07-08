Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.82. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

