Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.
Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.
Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
