Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

