Bank of America Increases Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $35.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

