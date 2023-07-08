Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.52. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

