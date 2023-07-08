Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

