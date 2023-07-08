Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.76.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.89 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

