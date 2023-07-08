Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 44.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,364 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.