International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.64.

NYSE IP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

