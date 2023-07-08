Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) and Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Head to Head Comparison

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Free Report) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hannover Rück and Brookfield Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 2 0 1 0 1.67 Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hannover Rück presently has a consensus target price of $149.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.14%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Dividends

Profitability

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Reinsurance pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hannover Rück is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Reinsurance 0.08% 0.38% 0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 26.86 Brookfield Reinsurance $5.32 billion 0.06 $490.00 million $0.41 79.49

Brookfield Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hannover Rück. Hannover Rück is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Reinsurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats Hannover Rück on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance of annuity-based products, such as fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, and payout annuities. The PRT segment provides transfer by a corporate sponsor of the risks associated with the sponsorship and administration of a pension plan. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. and changed its name to Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. in December 2022. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

