Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) versus RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Head to Head Review

Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Free Report) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty 37.20% 9.40% 4.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A RPT Realty $213.81 million 4.21 $84.05 million $0.81 12.83

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A RPT Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 44 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, 48 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture and one net lease retail property that was held for sale by the Company, which together represent 15.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of December 31, 2022, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.8% leased.

