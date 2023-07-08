Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) vs. PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Financial Survey

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83% Shutterstock 9.76% 26.63% 13.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 7.34 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -49.44 Shutterstock $843.97 million 2.07 $76.10 million $2.26 21.46

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Shutterstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.69%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.07%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Summary

Shutterstock beats PropertyGuru Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

