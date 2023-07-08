Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) Critical Survey

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Boxed alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Revolve Group $1.10 billion 1.10 $58.70 million $0.68 24.32

Volatility and Risk

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Boxed has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 4.58% 13.42% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boxed and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 2 7 5 0 2.21

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $25.39, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Boxed on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Free Report)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.