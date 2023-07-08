Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) versus Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Financial Review

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Brands and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands -26.75% -23.68% -18.44% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Xcel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xcel Brands and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Moncler has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Given Moncler’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moncler is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcel Brands and Moncler’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands $25.78 million 1.10 -$4.02 million ($0.32) -4.50 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38

Moncler has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xcel Brands. Xcel Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moncler beats Xcel Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand. It licenses its brands to third parties; and designs, produces, markets, and distributes through an omni-channel retail sales strategy, which include distribution through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. The company also offers live streaming, social media and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brand through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka fine jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brand through www.cwonder.com; the Logo Lori Goldstein brand through www.lorigoldstein.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

