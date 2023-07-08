Contrasting Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) & LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Free Report) and Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LIXIL and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A Builders FirstSource 11.68% 55.42% 24.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LIXIL and Builders FirstSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.12 Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.75 $2.75 billion $15.50 8.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LIXIL and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Builders FirstSource 0 5 9 0 2.64

Builders FirstSource has a consensus target price of $117.58, indicating a potential downside of 11.68%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than LIXIL.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats LIXIL on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc. This segment offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, COBRA, DXV, RICHELLE, and SPAGE brands. The LHT segment provides housing window sashes, entrance doors, various types of shutters, gates, carports, banisters, high railings, etc.; window frames, wooden furnishing materials, interior decorative materials, etc.; sidings, roofing materials, etc.; and solar power systems, etc. This segment offers its products under the Tostem, Exsior, Interio, Super Wall, Nodea, and Asahi Tostem brands. The LBT segment offers curtain walls, building window sashes, store facades, etc. The H&S segment engages in the development of homebuilding franchise chains, construction on order, etc.; and provides services for land, buildings, real estate management, real estate franchises development support, etc., as well as housing loans. This segment offers its products under the Lixil, Eyeful Home, ERA, Fierce Home, and GL HOME brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation and changed its name to LIXIL Corporation in December 2020. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; products turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

