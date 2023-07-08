Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $387.95

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.28 and a 200 day moving average of $338.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

