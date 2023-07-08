Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price at $48.97

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 493.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.