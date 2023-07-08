Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price at $48.97

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 493.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.