AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £119.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £119.25 ($151.35).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a £119 ($151.03) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($165.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($157.38) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON AZN opened at £101.10 ($128.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($120.56) and a one year high of £123.92 ($157.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of £115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4,283.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
