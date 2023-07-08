Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $55.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 137.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

