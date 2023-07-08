Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $52.68

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

