Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:JWN opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
