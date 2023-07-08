Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JWN opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

