Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $81.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

